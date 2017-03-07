Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Several major roads are congested this morning leading to delays across the region.

Traffic is slow on the M6 Cheshire southbound around junction 19, A556 Knutsford to junction 20, M56 interchange.

There is also congestion on the M53 Cheshire northbound around junction 7, B5132 at Overpool.

Drivers will experience stop-start traffic on the M6 southbound around junction 22 at A49 and A579 Newton Le Willows, with delays at junction 25, A49 at Bryn.

On A483 Wrexham Road traffic is slow in both directions around A5104 Hough Green and Lache Lane at Overleigh roundabout.

Highways England provides live traffic information via its website www.trafficengland.com

Information is also available from Twitter via @highwaysNWEST as well as services in other regions.

Providing they can do so safely, road users can also call the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000 to keep up to date with road conditions.