Chester and much of the North West is set to be hit with severe rain today and tomorrow (Tuesday, June 6).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across the region, with heavy and 'persistent' showers expected for much of the week.

The weather warning is in place until early tomorrow morning.

Winds will increase tonight and there is a risk of coastal gales, although the showers will slightly ease gradually on Tuesday.

Brief sunny spells, blustery showers and strong winds are expected.

Things are set to brighten up on Wednesday with a brief drier interlude but it won't last long - more rain is set to come on Thursday.