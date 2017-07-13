Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are long delays for drivers on the A41 going towards Chester this morning (Thursday, July 13).

A queue on Whitchurch Road has built up back from Christleton.

The congestion stretches past Waverton for those heading west.

The problems were first reported at about 7am.

M6

Elsewhere on the roads there is congestion on the M6 motorway.

Drivers face time added on to their journey northbound between junctions 18 and 19.

