Drivers face delays across the region thanks to half-term traffic on the motorways.

There is congestion on the M56, M6 and A55 on Friday (June 2).

Highways England is reporting delays in both directions where the M53 and A55 meet outside Chester.

A lane is closed eastbound on the A55 through Flintshire near J33 because of an accident.

For anyone heading to North Wales there is congestion on the A494 at Drome Corner where the carriageway merges from three lanes in to two.

Travel site Inrix is also reporting congestion on the M56 both ways between junctions 12 and 15.

On the M6 there is queuing traffic southbound near J21A where it meets the M56.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead of their journey.

Have you been affected on the roads today?