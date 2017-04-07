Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Congestion is building up on the M56 ahead of the Friday rush hour on April 7.

The outside lane is blocked eastbound near junction 14 at Hapsford after a crash at about 4pm.

Cheshire Police are at the scene dealing with the incident.

A constabulary spokeswoman said they had received reports four cars were involved.

Queues heading east stretch back beyond J15, which is the exchange with the M53.

A tweet from North West Motorway Police suggested there had only been 'minor injuries' as a result of the accident.

Highways England said there could be delays of more than an hour for those heading towards Manchester. There is less serious congestion going the other way towards Chester.

