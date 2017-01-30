Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters are stuck in long delays on the A483 due to a two-car crash on the Posthouse Roundabout.

The A55 junction 38 entry westbound slip road has been closed because of the accident.

Cheshire Police said a white Mercedes and white Toyota were involved in the crash at 4.20pm on Monday (January 30).

Emergency services are on the scene, but no injuries have been reported so far.

Drivers on trying to reach the A55 from Chester should go to J39 at Vicars Cross.

Highways England added there were 20 minute delays on the A483 heading north towards the city.

Queues stretching back to Pulford are expected to cleared by 6.30pm.

