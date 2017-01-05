Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kind-hearted residents of Little Sutton have rallied to help reopen one of their charity shops less than 48 hours after it was destroyed by arsonists.

Age UK on Chester Road was gutted by a fire which tore through it on Tuesday evening (January 3), its whole stock wiped out in minutes.

But already the community has banded together to figure out how to get the store up and running again.

Local business-owner Gary Wright, who lives in Capenhurst , wasted no time in creating an online fund where people can donate to the charity and vital funds are already pouring in.

Gary explained he felt compelled to help the charity and its volunteers during 'this terrible time'.

He told The Chronicle: "Although the building and contents will be insured and eventually repaired, there will still be a loss to the charity of the usual funds they gain from the store being open.

"The funds could be used in any way needed to get them back on their feet, whether it be to pay for insurance excesses or towards any extra work at the premises.

"I love that people are rallying around and trying to help."

Thanking those who have donated towards the £1,000 target so far, Gary – who owns RentWright Property Rentals – added: "Having lived in the area all my life and supporting the shop over the years by purchasing items there as well as donating, it's nice to be able to give something back to the people that help the most vulnerable in our society at their time in need."

Age UK has confirmed that the 'extensively damaged' shop will remain closed until further notice.

Two arrests were made in relation to the fire, but Cheshire police have revealed that a 40-year-old man has been released without charge while a 53-year-old man has been bailed pending further enquiries.

If you would like to donate to the fundraising appeal, click here .