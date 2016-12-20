Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'Selfish' thugs went on a rampage in a cemetery, smashing ornaments and damaging gravestones.

Loved ones of people who have passed away have been left devastated after their resting places at Gorstage Cemetery on Weaverham Road in Sandiway were vandalised between midnight on December 15 and 11am on December 16.

Flowers were thrown across the cemetery and vases were broken during the disturbance.

Now officers from Northwich Local Policing Unit are appealing to the public for help in tracing the offenders.

'Inexcusable'



Investigating officer PC Neil Wharmby said: “Christmas is a particularly difficult time for people who have lost loved ones and cemeteries are supposed to be places where they can go for quiet reflection.



“The actions taken by these selfish vandals are simply inexcusable and several people have been left extremely distressed as a result of the damage that they have caused.



“I’d appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the damage to call us on 101 so that the people who caused this damage can be brought to justice."



Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 405 of December 17.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestopper on 0800 555 111.