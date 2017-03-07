Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More tributes have been paid to a family man and huge Chester FC fan who passed away before last Friday’s home game against Tranmere Rovers.

Garry Allen, 56, from Blacon , a father and grandfather, was married to Caz Allen-Ortega.

He sadly passed away after falling ill before the start of the match at Chester’s Vauxhall Lookers Stadium despite the efforts of paramedics to save him.

Caz’s son Stephen Ortega revealed that Garry had taken his own young lad - Garry's grandson - to the match when he collapsed.

(Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

He said on Facebook: "Such a sad time. We lost an absolute legend. Amazing husband to my mum, Caz Ortega. Loving father, fantastic grandad, and great friend. He was my son’s idol and passed away supporting his club, Chester FC.

“Thank you to everyone who supported my son during the traumatic time last night (Friday). You will live long in all of our memories RIP my friend.”

Garry was also a kitchen porter at the Sticky Walnut restaurant in Charles Street, Hoole , who helped with food preparation. He was known by staff as ‘Uncle Garry’.

Manager Adam Tomlinson said: “He had worked here for over a year. His nephews worked here as well. He was a big part of the kitchen. It’s such a small team. He was here five days a week and he will be sadly missed. We’re all a bit shocked.”

Adam said Garry, a Chester fan since a boy, had a mini Blues scarf in the back of his car which was how they always knew he was in work.

He added: “He was ridiculously humble, funny, the stories he told, he had clearly led a life. Some of the stories he came out with you couldn’t print them!”

Members of staff are expected to attend the funeral.

Chester FC have invited Gary’s family to attend the home game against Macclesfield on Tuesday, March 21. A full and fitting tribute will be paid.

Some Chester FC fans have delivered flowers to the stadium which have been placed in the Harry McNally Stand where Garry was taken ill.