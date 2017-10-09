Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A runner who died whilst taking part in the MBNA Chester Metric Marathon on Sunday (October 8) has been named on social media as a loving father-of-three from Northwich .

Trevor Cording was a former runner for Fylde Coast Running Club, and today (October 9) the club paid a warm tribute to him via a post on their Facebook page.

Mr Cording, an experienced runner, was participating in the 16.3 mile Metric Marathon in the city, and the sport was a huge part of his life.

A spokesperson for his former club said: "We have just heard the incredibly sad news that Trevor Cording passed away whilst taking part in the sport he loved so much, at yesterday's Chester Metric Marathon.

"The news is devastating for his wife Fee, his beautiful daughter of whom he was so proud, and his lovely twin boys.

"Trevor was a Fylde Coast Runner when we first launched the Club back in 2015 and was an outstanding ambassador for the club and the running community generally.

"He will be sadly missed by many. Our deepest condolences.”

No further information on the tragedy has been released but last night, Chris Hulse and Andy White from Active Leisure Events who organise the annual marathon, said they were 'deeply saddened' to hear that a runner had passed away following a medical incident.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends," they added. “We would like to praise the marshals and the emergency services – in particular St John Ambulance, North West Ambulance Service and police – for their rapid response and care for the runner during the incident.”