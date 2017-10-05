Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a missing cat has issued a desperate plea to help find her beloved pet who has been missing for more than a month.

Sharon Silcock, of Shakerley Close in Oakmere, said her 20-month-old silver and black tabby Tyrion is so loyal to her that she believes the only reason he hasn't come home is because someone has taken him.

Tyrion went missing from home on Friday, September 1, and because it was so unusual for him to spend more than a few hours outside, Sharon soon became .

She is now offering a £500 reward for his safe return.

"We have had Tyrion since he was only nine weeks old – we bought him and his sister, she is called Sansa, together and instantly fell in love with them both," Sharon told The Chronicle.

"He really loves his home comforts and enjoyed playing with his sister, they really got on well and she has been pining for him. He used to come to me every morning in bed for cuddles and be waiting at the door to greet me when I returned from work.

"I know this sounds crazy but I know in my heart if there was any way he could get home to us he would, which is why I feel he has been stolen and is being kept in somewhere," she added.

"Our garden backs onto the gardens of the houses on Waste Lane. He only ever went out the back way and none of our neighbours ever saw him at the front of the house.

"We have done everything possible to find him to now avail. He is chipped and registered as missing on Petlog and we've posted on local and missing websites but not one person has had an actual sighting of him."

Sharon added they will 'never give up' hoping he will return.

"People who innocently adopt cats or knowingly take cats that belong to other families need to realise the upset and stress they cause," she said.

"If anyone finds a cat then they should take it to a vets to be scanned free of charge. Tyrion is like our baby and we want him home where he belongs."

If you have any information about Tyrion, contact Sharon via email at sharonsilcock70@outlook.com or call 07884264707. If you prefer to remain anonymous you can make contact via Animal Search UK who have a free phone number 08004320340, quoting ref: 330617.