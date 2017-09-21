Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mindless vandals have wreaked havoc at a Chester cricket club, causing ‘heartbreaking’ damage.

Martin Huxley, a player and fundraiser at Saughall Cricket Club, said it was ‘a kick in the teeth’ to discover some of the club’s cricket equipment had been ‘trashed’ - especially after the tireless fundraising efforts that had helped pay for it.

The crooks have caused damage to pitch covers and sight screens, which Martin said will cost the club, on Golden Jubilee Park, Saughall, a considerable amount to repair.

“We are a village club who made the decision to really improve our facilities for the benefit of the village,” he said. “Our hope is to grow as a club and offer youth cricket and to do this we have undertaken a lot of fundraising and have also been extremely thankful for some very generous donations.

“On Tuesday morning, one of our groundsmen went down to the ground to see that our pitch covers and sight screens had been trashed.

“I’ve seen first hand all of the tireless work club members have undertaken, so it’s heartbreaking to see.”

Mr Huxley added: “We are only a small club, who heavily rely on the hard work of its members to survive. Vandalism like this sets us all back - not just financially - it’s like a kick in the teeth to people who want to improve the village.”

The club are looking to hear from anyone who might have more information about the incident, and are planning to report the matter to Cheshire police.

If you have any information email saughallcc@hotmail.co.uk