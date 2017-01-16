Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The adorable and greatly adored Brutus the Morrisons cat has sadly died.

Everyone's favourite 'supermar-cat', who earned legions of fans the world over for his charming love affair with his local shop, passed away peacefully at his home in Saltney on Monday (January 16), after suffering a relapse with his condition Polycystic Kidney Disease over the festive period.

Brutus' owners Claire and Adam Owens shared the heartbreaking news on his phenomenally successful Facebook page, sparking an outpouring of condolences for the much-loved moggy.

Claire wrote: "Dreading this post, but it's with an extremely heavy heart that I have to tell you all that we had to have our gorgeous boy Brutus put to sleep around midday today.

"He went peacefully on a nice snuggly blanket in our kitchen. I cuddled him, gave him head scratchies and talked to him so he knew he was loved right up until the very end.

"I'm in tears writing this and I know a lot of you will be while reading this.

"He will be so, so missed and has left a Brutus shaped hole in all our hearts. Sleep well gorgeous boy. Morrisons just won't be the same without you."

Brutus shot to international stardom several years ago and became as much a part of Morrisons' fixtures and fittings as the trolleys and groceries.

He fell ill on New Year's Day, but his family hoped he was on the mend after receiving treatment and well-wishes poured in from as far as Texas.

But despite fighting a valiant battle against his health issues, Brutus tragically failed to recover.

Claire revealed that Brutus will be privately cremated, but they are considering holding a memorial to remember the cat who brought so much joy to so many people.

