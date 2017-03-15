Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talented siblings Sophie and George Akka, both of whom attend The Grange School in Hartford, have successfully auditioned for the National Children’s Orchestra (NCO).

Sophie, 13, and George, 10, retained their places in the orchestra for 2017 despite competition from around 1,200 children of the highest musical standard from all over Great Britain.

Every place in the orchestra is strictly earned from scratch, whether you have previously been a member of the NCO or are applying for the first time.

Sophie and George will take part in week-long residential courses in Lancashire and Dorset, before performing concerts at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, Colston Hall in Bristol and the Symphony Hall in Birmingham.