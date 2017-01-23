Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After being left paralysed during heart surgery, a Frodsham woman has tied the knot on a hospital ward.

Tricia Lorenz, 64, married Steve McEntee, 65, at Southport Hospital in front of family, friends and other patients.

Tricia was admitted to the Northwest Regional Spinal Injuries Centre nine months ago, following surgery at Broadgreen Hospital..

Special permission from the registrar was given for the couple to marry in the centre’s day room, on Saturday, January 21, and generous suppliers to the Trust donated the food free of charge.

(Photo: Tarleton Photography)

The happy couple had previously discussed marriage and the shock injury was to be no obstacle.

“It was one of those things where it was a bit unromantic really,” Steve explained. “We both knew we going to get married.”

While visiting one day, Steve had brought an engagement ring and got down on one knee to ask the question.

“Luckily she said ‘yes’.”

“I’m quite happy about getting married at the hospital. I’ve spent a lot of time trying to get it all ready and the staff here have been absolutely brilliant.”

(Photo: Tarleton Photography)

There was no complication expected in the surgery, only for the operation to leave Tricia paralysed and needing a ventilator to breathe. After months of tough rehabilitation work, Tricia is now able to sit in a wheelchair and be off the ventilator for parts of each day.

Her dream had been to be able to sit in her wheelchair for her special day, and was delighted to be able to do so.

She said: “We’ve had such a lovely day, Steve and I would like to say thank you to all the staff who have made our wedding possible, and to our family and friends who have travelled here to be with us.”

The couple met on a dating site three-and-a-half years ago and had been due to move in together before the surgery, Now Steve is having his home specially adapted for when she can leave the hospital.

(Photo: Tarleton Photography)

“Recently she’s been making big improvements but we don’t know how long she’ll be here,” Steve explained. “We don’t know what her condition will be when she’s allowed to leave, but she will be wheelchair bound.”

While they don’t know how long it will be until they can return home, they do now know that they’ll be returning as husband and wife.

