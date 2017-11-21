Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wind warning has been issued for Cheshire West and Chester .

This area is included in a Met Office ‘yellow’ wind warning between 9am on Wednesday (November 22) and 7am on Thursday (November 23).

Persistent rain is also predicted on Wednesday but Cheshire West is NOT included in a rain warning expected to affect some parts of the country at the same time.

Forecasters say: ‘Strong winds are expected to move east across England and Wales during Wednesday. The strongest winds will finally ease from the SE of England around dawn on Thursday. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely whilst outbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy, will add to the difficult travel conditions.”

The warning adds: “Gusts of 65 to 70mph are expected along exposed coasts and over high ground such as the mountains of Wales, the moors of SW England and the Pennines. Gusts of 50mph are likely more widely.

“Winds will gradually ease from the west during the night, finally easing from the far SE of England around dawn on Thursday. Outbreaks of rain, some of it heavy, will accompany the strong winds and will add to the difficult driving conditions.”