A Chester butcher is set to appear on BBC Radio Four’s You and Yours programme tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday, February 8).

Bruce Edge was interviewed for the show at his shop, Ernest W Edge and Son, in Handbridge last week.

This week’s programme focuses on the resurgence of the British butcher in the past five years after a dip in 2012.

Bruce told the Chester Chronicle that he talked about the benefits of shopping locally in terms of quality, cut and service.

“I was flattered and pleased to be the only butcher to be asked for comments,” he said.

“It’s nice that our hard work has paid off. We’ve always put quality before anything.”

In 2015 Ernest W Edge and Son won the regional heats of the Butchers Shop of the Year Awards and came second overall in the UK.

This year the shop celebrates its 80th anniversary.

You can catch Bruce on Radio Four 92 - 95 FM between 12.15pm and 1pm tomorrow.