Six students from The Hammond School in Chester have made it through to the UK final of a young scientists competition.

Charlotte Harding, 14, Eleanor Hicks, 14, Ben McCurry, 14, Katie Browes, 13, Isabella Porter, 13 and Matthew Sugden, 13, are up for The Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Competition.

The Year 9 pupils impressed the judges by investigating the rate of microbe growth on different raw and cooked meats.

They will go on to join over 200 other project teams from across the UK in the finals, which take place during The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Fair at the Birmingham NEC, in March.

The competition is an annual contest designed to recognise and reward young people’s achievements in all areas of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), as well as helping them build skills and confidence in project-based work.

It is open to 11-18 year olds, and gives participants the chance to compete for top prizes such as international experiences worth over £50,000 and prestigious awards such as UK Young Scientist and UK Young Engineer of the Year.

Paul Jackson, chief executive of EngineeringUK, which organises the competition said: “This year’s entries highlight how talented the UK’s young scientists and engineers are. It’s easy to see why this project has secured a place at the national finals. We’re now excited about seeing all the finalists come together at The Fair in March, where they will have the chance to impress the judges and inspire other young visitors.

“Congratulations to Charlotte, Eleanor, Ben, Katie, Isabella and Matthew and good luck for March.”

Head of physics and STEM club coordinator from The Hammond School Anna McKeown said: “Having the opportunity to put theory into practice has been great fun and has given the team an idea of just how interesting a career in the sciences could be.

“The project has also helped the students develop technical skills and learn how to work well together as a team.

“To be through to the national final is the icing on the cake. They can’t wait to show off their projects again and we’re all hoping they come back from the UK Finals with an award!”