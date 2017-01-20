Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners expect site investigations for the £17.86m Halton Curve train route upgrade to start this month.

The North Cheshire Rail Users Group (NCRUG) said in its newsletter that the survey work will probably determine the specifications of the final project.

Ced Green, secretary, said the information garnered will also be used for the planned Weaver to Wavertree upgrade.

He said cable installations could also take place.

Works starting this month will focus around Frodsham Embankment near Clifton Road in Runcorn.

Mr Green said the ‘scheme proper’ is due to start in the summer.

He said the scheme is on course to open in December 2018 and the Welsh Government and Department For Transport are working to seek the operator.

The Halton Curve will upgrade the line running between Liverpool and North Wales to boost passenger services, which are limited at present to one-way Chester-to-Liverpool and summer Saturday trains.

Merseytravel is overseeing the project.

Funding was announced in 2014 by the then-chancellor George Osborne, with increased costs signed off in 2016.

Trains on the Halton Curve are due to stop at stations including Runcorn, Frodsham and Helsby.

NCRUG, which campaigned for the upgrade, said it brings major travel benefits for the region’s travellers and businesses.

Mr Green said: “The Halton Curve will bring, for example, Liverpool (John Lennon) Airport within easy reach of many areas currently having to face the uncertainties of using the Runcorn-Widnes road bridge.

“We are all aware of the huge delays and mayhem which is not infrequently caused by a minor incident on the bridge or its tributary roads, not what is wanted if catching a flight from Liverpool Airport.

“The new Mersey Gateway bridge will, of course, ease the pressure in the short term but experience shows that new roads generate more traffic in the long term and congestion rebuilds itself – witness the M56 which suffers badly at most times of day.

“In addition, both road bridges will be tolled, an exception being for local residents using the Silver Jubilee Bridge.

“A frequent and reliable rail service from north Cheshire and South Wirral will offer an alternative for staff and passengers travelling from and to the airport and many other Liverpool City Region destinations.”