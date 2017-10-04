Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two youngsters who found a live grenade in a Chester canal last month have stumbled across a gun in exactly the same spot.

Twelve-year-old Luke Sturgess and Dion Evans, 16, made headlines just weeks ago when they discovered the grenade while they were fishing with a magnet in the canal near the Old Trooper Bridge in Christleton on September 9.

The sensible boys took a picture and sent it to Luke's mum Dawn whose brother, an ex-soldier, confirmed it was a real hand grenade and bomb squad officers later carried out a controlled explosion in a nearby field.

It was later confirmed to be a World War Two Russian hand grenade known as an F1 fragmentation grenade which could have exploded at any time.

And yesterday (Tuesday October 4) in a remarkable coincidence less than a month after the grenade discovery, the boys were fishing at the same spot when they found a gun in the water.

Once again they reacted sensibly and carried it home safely to show Dawn, who reported it to the police later that day.

She said the pair are now determined to recover even more interesting items.

"Luke and Dion were very sensible, making sure they held it safely and brought it home for me to see before I reported the find to the police who collected it later that evening," she said.

"Luke's got the bug now and is determined to recover some more "interesting" things, I'm just hoping they are not of the explosive kind!"