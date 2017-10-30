Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delighted staff, pupils and parents are celebrating after Guilden Sutton CE Primary School was rated outstanding in a recent Ofsted inspection.

The inspectors highlighted the outstanding teaching, personal development of pupils and leadership at the school, referring to headteacher Kathy Crowe as ‘unwavering in her determination to achieve the very best for pupils.’

The report said Miss Crowe had ‘created an aspirational environment for learning, where pupils and staff constantly aim high and are not afraid to make mistakes’. “Consequently, the school caters exceptionally well for pupils’ academic development and for their social and emotional well-being,” it added.

The Ofsted team visited over two days, with every member of staff being observed teaching at least three times. Book scrutinies were carried out, including the books from the last academic year and children, staff, parents and governors were interviewed.

Miss Crowe said: “The report and its findings are testimony to the tremendous efforts of staff, children, parents and governors over the years, working together to make our school community what it is – an outstanding and special place to learn and grow.

“I’m delighted that the inspectors witnessed what we see every day – happy, respectful and hard-working pupils working together in a uniquely caring atmosphere.”

The report concluded that the academic progress of children throughout the school was outstanding, with Key Stage 2 pupils consistently reach attaining standards that are well above the national average in reading, writing and mathematics.

It added: “Pupils’ high levels of achievement confirm that they are extremely well prepared for the next stage of their education.”

Inspectors found that leaders have ensured that pupils share a clear understanding of what it means to be a successful learner. Pupils are encouraged to be positive when approaching a challenge and are resilient when they find things difficult, persevering until they find the solution.

As a result, pupils are confident, articulate and independent learners. They found that mutual respect and care was evident across the school. Pupils are ‘extremely polite and well mannered’ and get on very well together, showing a high degree of respect for each other and adults. They are keen to live up to adults’ high expectations and the school’s atmosphere is calm and purposeful, with a ‘buzz’ of learning underpinned by very high levels of cooperation between pupils and adults.

Chair of governors Rev Mark Hart paid tribute to the Guilden Sutton staff.

He said: “This a very well-deserved recognition of the all-round excellence of the school and of the patient determination by which Kathy Crowe has built and inspired a staff team of the highest quality and commitment.”

He was joined in his praise by scores of parents, current and former.

Katie Al-Kadhimi of Hoole said: “Absolutely fantastic news! This truly is an outstanding school and I couldn’t be happier with the care, love and education given to my 3 children. Thank you for everything you do.”

While Alison Gibson of Christleton commented: “Congratulations, this is recognition for the great care and education that you provide.”