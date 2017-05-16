Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Deputy Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels and her consort were guests of honour at Blacon High School’s mediaeval banquet on Saturday, May 6.

After enjoying a goblet of punch on arrival, 100 guests sat down to feast in the school’s diner, which had been especially themed for the event. They were waited on by students from Years 10 and 11, many of whom have secured places at some of the country’s top independent schools, including Eton and Marlborough, via the school’s successful bursary programme and the Hope Opportunity Trust.

The menu was designed to emulate a bygone era and included rustic breads and pâtés, a selection of roasted meats, hearty venison sausage and homemade fruit pies with pastry made using a mediaeval recipe.

After eating their fill, guests entered the great hall where they were entertained with live music by the Wrexham-based band ‘Rhythm Train’.

After the band’s first set there was a charity auction, which included lots such as a signed Manchester United football shirt, an electric guitar and a weekend in Paris. Thanks to the kindness of those who made donations and the generosity of the bidders, the auction alone raised approximately £1,300.

Representatives from the business community, education, governors, staff and friends joined together in what was the second annual fundraiser following the success of last year’s dinner dance. Once again, the event was generously sponsored by Santander Bank Universities Division.

Headteacher Sue Yates and assistant headteacher David Stockdale, who organised it, wish to extend their thanks to everyone who contributed both time and effort into making the evening a resounding success.