A psychologist, high-performance coach and New York Times best-selling author will be the guest speaker when the cream of the county’s business gathers for the High Sheriff of Cheshire Enterprise Awards on Thursday, March 23 at Chester Racecourse.

More than 300 guests from businesses across the region are expected and the organisers are delighted to confirm that this year’s guest speaker is John Amaechi OBE.

He is also CEO of Amaechi Performance Systems (APS), a leadership consultancy operating in Europe and the United States.

APS partners with senior leaders within business, educational, sporting, and philanthropic organisations to help them develop their human capital, and provide solutions to intractable people problems.

The High Sheriff of Cheshire Enterprise Awards judges recently visited finalists and have made recommendations for the awards night.

A new category – The Apprenticeship Awards - is launched this year, for the range of businesses in the region who support the growth of young people.

This is as well as the other categories presented on the night for the High Sheriff’s Award for Enterprise 2016/17, sponsored by Cheshire and Warrington LEP, LDF and O2.

They are:

The High Sheriff’s Award for Responsible Business Practice, sponsored by Your Housing Group

The Mornflake Oats Award for Innovation

The Roberts Bakery Family Business Award of Excellence

The Award for Training, Development and Opportunity for Young People, sponsored by Chess and Click Consult

The Cheshire Business Exporter of the Year, sponsored by ESL Fuels and North Wales and Cheshire Chamber of Commerce

The Cheshire Business Leaders Award for the Outstanding Cheshire and Warrington Business Leader

The Cheshire Business Leaders Award for the Cheshire & Warrington Entrepreneur of the Year.

To mark the 11th anniversary celebratory year, the High Sheriff, Kathy Cowell, will also make a presentation of a Special Enterprising Project of the Year award to one Cheshire business and also a Special Recognition award for to one individual for outstanding contribution to the economy of Cheshire and the business community.

Professor Phil Harris, the chairman of the organising committee of the awards, said: “The strength, quality and depth of the companies this year is very impressive. They represent some of the best and make a real difference to the quality of our life in the region and UK.”

Kathy Cowell, the High Sheriff of Cheshire, said: “We are extraordinarily fortunate to have such a range of vibrant businesses in Cheshire, Halton and Warrington.

“The ongoing contribution they make to both our economy and their local communities is vital for the well-being of our county and it is wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate their work.”