Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grosvenor Park is marking its 150th birthday with a series of free Victorian-themed family fun days.

The events, which have been organised by Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC), Chester Pride and Big Heritage, will include Victorian craft, Victorian toys, lawn games, performances, stalls and more.

One event already took place last weekend but the next ones will be June 17, July 8 and August 5.

Grade II registered Grosvenor Park first opened in 1867 and is considered one of the finest Victorian parks in the UK. It was restored to its former glory in 2014 after receiving a £3.6m grant from CWaC and the Heritage and Big Lottery Fund.

Chester Pride Director Jenna Pickin-Jones said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Cheshire West and Chester Council to celebrate Grosvenor Park’s 150th birthday.

"Chester Pride have used Grosvenor Park on many occasions for family days and fundraising events, as do many other community and voluntary groups in the local area.

“It’s a beautiful asset; back in 2014 we held our second Chester Pride Festival in the park.

"As part of the 150th celebrations, Chester Pride have taken the lead in organising four family fun days over the summer months.

"They are free to attend and those who come along can learn Victorian decoupage, get involved in a lawn game, have a go at hula hooping, or sit back and listen to some local musicians,” she added.