A website celebrating Chester city centre’s Grosvenor Park has been launched to mark 150 years since its opening.

The website, www.grosvenorparkchester.co.uk, is part of a community celebration honouring its official opening in 1867.

Alongside stunning image galleries, features include an interactive map, What’s On guide and park heritage and history offering information for all users and making it easier to plan, explore and share visits to the 5.8 hectares of landscaped parkland.

Restored to its former glory in 2014, the park was the recipient of a £2.4 million grant from the Heritage and Big Lottery Fund with additional funding from WREN and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Leader of the council Samantha Dixon said: “In the digital age, visitors expect the information they need to plan a memorable day out at their fingertips, so to mark the park’s anniversary year and to celebrate its extraordinary history, we wanted to enhance the visitor experience to this much loved city attraction.

“In addition to a dedicated website, an events programme, which will be released to the public in spring, will also provide a range of activities celebrating the park’s vibrant and eclectic past including free family activities and entertainment throughout the summer months, facilitated by Chester Pride.”