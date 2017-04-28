Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A difficult morning on the roads around Chester just got worse as police have been called to deal with an accident at Grosvenor Bridge.

The accident was reported just before 9am today (Friday, April 28) when two vehicles were involved in a collision just before Grosvenor Bridge heading into Chester.

Police are reporting there were no injuries caused by the incident but they are advising motorists to avoid the area if they can because traffic is starting to build up leading to delays.

The accident happened little more than an hour after a car caught fire on Liverpool Road, by the Countess of Chester Hospital, leading to major delays in the area.

Elsewhere, Chester police were called to deal with a horse found wandering at the Holiday Inn near the Posthouse roundabout today.