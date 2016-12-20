Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic has now returned to normal in Saltney high street following the recovery of a lorry which had struck a railway bridge, blocking the road and causing gridlock.

Cheshire Police received a report of the HGV hitting the bridge in Chester Street about 3.15pm today (Tuesday, December 20).

A constabulary spokeswoman confirmed 'one line' of traffic had been blocked causing congestion in both directions. However, travel website Inrix reported at about 5.40pm that traffic had returned to normal after the lorry was removed.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service were alerted at the time. But the Cheshire Police spokeswoman said the lorry driver was out of the cab when emergency services arrived.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said train services were unaffected and there was 'no structural damage' to the bridge

The low bridge has been struck by high-sided vehicles on many occasions over the years.