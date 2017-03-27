Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bomb squad was sent out to retrieve a grenade lying near the side of the A483 .

An Army team was dispatched to the dual carriageway between Chester and Wrexham on Monday (March 27).

The explosive was found between the Posthouse Roundabout and junction 7 for Rossett.

A police car and Explosive Ordnance Disposal vehicle were parked up in a lay-by. The scene has now been made safe.

Fortunately there were also no delays for drivers.

A witness said: “I was driving on the A483 to go to work and saw a police car parked up in a layby just after Rossett and then I saw the Bomb Disposal van.

"It was quite a surprise and everyone was slowing down to have a look as you don’t often see that sort of thing on the side of the A483."

The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for comment.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.