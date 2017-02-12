Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Television presenter Gregg Wallace tucked into a full fry up at a café owned by a Chester husband and wife team.

Alan and Emma Cliffe from Saughall welcomed the Masterchef star into their café as part of BBC One series Supermarket Secrets.

Alan explained that they were asked to take part in the show because of the location and the unique decor of the establishment.

The popular Cliffy’s Café in Queensferry, Flintshire, is filled with memorabilia from past and present sporting champions.

Alan said: “The BBC film crew stated, ‘Your café is like a sports museum, it’s truly a one off’. I was very honoured.”

Filming for an episode on the topic of sausages Wallace tucked into a full Welsh breakfast in the café on January 23.

“Gregg was really pleased with his full breakfast, he was here to talk sausages and he was pleased with the sausages we had,” Alan said.

“He was really nice and it was such an honour to have him here.”

Alan and Emma have been running the cafe for 18 months and source all their food from local wholesalers.

Supermarket Secrets sees Wallace go behind the scenes with Britain’s biggest food retailers to discover how they source, make and move their food.

The show will be aired on BBC One later this year.