The Green Party is not putting up a candidate in Chester for next month's General Election.

A deal has been struck for them to not run against Labour's Chris Matheson in a key battleground seat.

The Greens had previously announced on their Facebook page they had selected Mat Roberts to run.

But the Cheshire West branch of the party is now showing their support for the Labour candidate.

CWaC Green Party chairman Colin Watson praised Mr Matheson's record on fracking as a key factor.

He said: "The situation in the City of Chester is unique due to the threat from fracking in the area, which the Tory party is pushing hard.

"Chris Matheson has an excellent track record in fighting the proposed fracking in the Chester area.

"We look forward to working with Chris over the next parliament to drive our sustainability agenda both nationally and here in Chester."

The decision will be a huge boost to Mr Matheson as the Green's presence on the ballot paper could have split the left vote.

In exchange for a progressive alliance he has seemingly committed to a number of policies.

These include action on climate change at a national level, establishing a Chester environmental action group and working to raise insulation and energy efficiency standards in Chester homes.

The Labour candidate holds a majority of just 93 ahead of the vote on June 8. The Greens did not run in Chester in 2015 either.

Will Gallagher will be standing for the Conservative Party as they aim to take back control of the constituency.

Mr Matheson said: "I warmly welcome this decision by Cheshire West and Chester Green Party.

"I would like to thank Colin Watson and his team for working hard to reach this difficult decision. I look forward to working with them to make our shared vision for Chester happen."

Nominations needed to be in to Cheshire West and Chester Council by 4pm today.

A list of who will be on the ballot paper for the City of Chester constituency will be revealed later on Thursday.

