Detailed plans for more than 450 new homes on Redrow’s controversial Ledsham Garden Village development have received unanimous approval.

The housebuilder has permission for up to 2,000 new dwellings on what has been described as the last farm field in Ellesmere Port.

Campaigners fought for 20 years to protect the Little Sutton site.

It was reported to a meeting of the borough’s planning committee by the council’s senior manager for planning and strategic transport Fiona Hore. Mrs Hore believed the 458 homes proposed would be ‘a significant phase’ of the development at Sutton New Hall Farm.

The Ledsham and Manor Action Group also believed the application should be heard by the committee and not dealt with by officers.

Phase one of the development with 170 dwellings is at present under construction.

The action group said it is concerned at the ‘substantial increase in traffic on narrow estate roads’ and claimed the new build would affect four public footpaths where in places walkers would have to divert onto estate roads.

The group also pointed to overlooking, loss of privacy and security and had concerns about affordable housing arguing this should be pepper potted around the development.

Residents raised issues including highways, loss of rural views and sunlight, flooding, the location of proposed open space next to existing homes and loss of trees.

Councillors were told the application had been amended in response to representations received. There was no objection from the highways officer and a separate application had been made relating to the rights of way. Tree officers said a wood was to be retained.

Planners explained the proposed development was arranged into three ‘character areas’, the first being an extension of the ‘boulevard’ approach to the main access to the village which led to a ‘Regency’ area with a formal village green and park. The third area had an ‘urban village’ design made up of largely heritage styled houses with an arts and crafts theme.

They suggested the development would not have any unacceptably detrimental effect on existing neighbours and the layout of the affordable housing was ‘reasonably mixed’ with market homes.

There was no policy for ‘pepper-potting’ they explained and affordable housing was dispersed throughout the site.

'Sympathetic' design

The proposed appearance of the new build was considered to provide an appropriate high quality development with proposed two-storey properties not being out of keeping. The development was also said to be ‘sympathetic’ to the listed Sutton New Hall Farm buildings.

Recommending approval subject to nine conditions, planners believed the development would not be out of keeping with the character of the surrounding area.

The homes would not result in an unacceptable harmful effect on the amenities of neighbouring dwellings they said.

Councillors discussed the application in terms of it being reasonable and acceptable within the constraints of outline approval having previously being granted.

Proposals relating to an existing cul de sac at Gerrard Avenue were said to be necessary to meet a requirement to allow buses to enter the development.

An additional condition was agreed requiring all construction traffic to use Ledsham Road and not through Gerrard Avenue.