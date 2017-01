Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Great Sutton man has been cleared of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

David Michael Joseph Baker, 25, of Pensby Drive, was accused of being in possession of an axe in Chester city centre more than two years ago, in September 2014.

But a jury found Baker – who was working as a bouncer at Rosies nightclub at the time – not guilty following a trial at Chester Crown Court on Monday (January 9).