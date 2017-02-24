Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A four-year-old girl with cerebral palsy needs public help to fund surgery which may allow her to walk unaided.

Since birth Evaline Weaver from Great Sutton has struggled with everyday movements like sitting, standing and walking.

“This hasn’t been easy for Evaline,” her dad Tim said, “the smallest of tasks can be very difficult for her and can sometimes stop her from doing things that others can.”

But there is light at the end of the tunnel in the form of exploratory surgery which will give Evaline a much greater range of movement.

The surgery is not available on the NHS so Tim has set up an online crowd funding page to allow people to donate.

He hopes to reach his target of £21,000 within a year with the generous support of friends, family and the general public.

“Daily life is a struggle for Evaline and the surgery has the possibility to make her life that little bit easier,” he said.

Evaline was born seven weeks early. There were a few complications surrounding her first few weeks and she was kept in hospital for tests.

When she was about one and a half her parents Tim and Becky noticed she was bit slow reaching her milestones.

“We started to get concerned so raised it to medical staff who after several scans and tests diagnosed her with cerebral palsy in her lower limbs,” Tim said.

“We have done extensive research into the condition and things to make it easier/more comfortable for her and try to encourage her to walk.

“This is through physio, both at home and conductive, also splints, walking aids and many different activities and classes to stretch and loosen her muscles.

“She is making amazing progress.”

Tim explained that the stumbling block is the spastic diplegia in her legs because the muscles are so tight it is hampering her progress.

“It won’t get any better unless she has exploratory surgery to loosen the muscles allowing her range of movement to hopefully increase.

“This will hopefully allow her one day to be able to do the things most people take for granted such as use the toilet unsupervised and dress unsupported.

“We also hope the surgery will eventually help Evaline walk unaided.”

So far 27 supporters have donated a total of £470, and Tim has several fundraising events planned.

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can click here.