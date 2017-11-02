Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tattenhall-based retirement community provider Inspired Villages hosted a Christmas baking masterclass with a difference on October 24 when former Great British Bake Off contestant Howard Middleton treated residents and Bake Off fans alike to a demonstration of his favourite festive bakes.

Demonstrating Christmas delights that included a clementine and almond cake and delicious frangipane mince pies with ‘cherry berry’ mincemeat, Howard passed on some top baking tips to the audience who turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of the popular TV star. As well as receiving some top baking tips, the audience was left in fits of giggles by the Bake Off favourite with hilarious anecdotes from his time on the nation’s favourite baking TV series and his newfound fame.

(Image: Field Lane Photography)

Charming the nation with his quirky personality and creative bakes, not to mention being the victim of the infamous ‘custardgate’ incident, Howard quickly became a firm favourite during the fourth series of the show. Since then, Howard has appeared as a panel contestant on Bake Off’s spin-off programme, ‘An Extra Slice’, written his first book, ‘Delicious Gluten Free Baking’, and now regularly demonstrates at food shows and festivals across the country.

Sales and marketing director of Inspired Tattenhall James Cobb, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be joined by Howard for a truly unforgettable morning in Tattenhall. He charmed the audience with his humour and the delicious Christmas bakes went down a treat.

“We’re always looking to host fun and interesting activities for both the residents and local community and the fantastic turn out demonstrated the demand for events such as this, not only at Inspired Villages, but throughout the region as well.”