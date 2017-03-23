Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in Great Barrow have been left without phone lines for four weeks now after a telephone pole came down during Storm Doris.

The fierce storm battered the region with gusts and caused widespread disruption on February 23.

Among the countless trees which were brought down was a telephone pole in the small village of Great Barrow, leaving some of its residents incommunicado.

Kath Brindley, who lives on Hollowmoor Heath, relies on her landline to talk to her son who is away serving in the army and is 'frustrated' that the problem has not yet been resolved.

Poor signal means she struggles to get hold of him on her mobile.

She said: "My son and I are very close so it's getting to me now."

Kath added that she knows there are about six houses near her home which are also affected.

BT has apologised for the inconvenience but insisted that restoring service is a priority.

A spokeswoman explained that a survey of the area was due to be completed on Thursday (March 23).

“Due to the damage caused by Storm Doris, we need to install a new telephone pole and cable," she said.

"This is a priority for us and we hope to have the service up and running as quickly as possible.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”