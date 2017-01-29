Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Toddlers, children, and other members of the community in Newton are going to enjoy a warm and dry visit to Kingsway Chapel in the future thanks to a £50,000 grant from funding body WREN.

The money, awarded by WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund, will be used to replace the existing roof at the chapel, which will create a safe, warm, and weather proof building for the church and wider community to use for many years to come.

The new roof will improve insulation, helping to increase energy efficiency.

Pastor at Kingsway Chapel Geoff Thompson believes that the improvement will benefit all who use the building.

He said: “From toddlers through to pensioners, everyone wants to meet in a warm and dry building.

“It is essential for creating a safe and pleasant environment for everyone. We are delighted that WREN has awarded us this money and we are looking forward to this project being completed over the next few months.”

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

WREN’s grant manager for Cheshire Richard Smith says: “We’re delighted to be supporting the re-roofing project at Kingsway Chapel and pleased our funding will ensure a dry and cosy future for a very well used community facility. WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

Geoff hopes the work on the Kingsway Chapel building will be completed by June 2017.