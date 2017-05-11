Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Grange School at Hartford received a universally positive report following a recent Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) inspection.

Debbie Leonard, head of The Grange School, said: “I am delighted that the ISI inspectors confirmed that we are fulfilling our requirements in every area of compliance.

“There is no doubt that the school exceeds in the holistic education it delivers to its pupils. However the scope of the inspection was simply to confirm compliance with ISI standards.”

The report did highlight test and exam results from early-years to A-level which are above, or well above, the national average for maintained schools.

The Hartford based school was found to have met the required standard in all areas including quality of education, spiritual, moral, social and cultural development of pupils, welfare, health and safety of pupils, quality of environment and quality of leadership.

The Grange School was founded in 1933 as a preparatory school, the senior school opening in 1978. The school is co-educational, with just under 1,200 pupils from 4–18 years.