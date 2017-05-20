Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Grange School Big Band’s winning performance at the Alderley Edge Festival was met with whoops and cheers from the audience.

In awarding the Hartford band an “outstanding” mark of 90, the adjudicator commented that she didn’t want to have to write a critique as she did not wish to be distracted from enjoying the musical playing!

Conductor Abi Barnett led the band in renditions of Paganini’s Caprice, Aurelia (which featured a trumpet solo from upper sixth student Hannah Fallon) and to finish, Donut King.

After the performance the band were invited by the festival chairman to play for the opening of the gala concert on Saturday night – an honour reserved for the very cream of the festival.

Director of music Andrew Millinchip said: “I am very proud of the achievements of this outstanding ensemble and all credit should go to Abi Barnett for her brilliant direction.”