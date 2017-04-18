Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Graham Evans MP has confirmed he will be aiming to be re-elected in Weaver Vale.

It comes in response to Prime Minister Theresa May calling a snap General Election for June 8.

Mr Evans is likely to face a battle to keep hold onto his seat after his victory in 2015 came by a majority of just 806 votes.

The Conservative MP has represented Weaver Vale since 2010.

He took the opportunity to emphasise his party’s ‘strong leadership’ after the Brexit vote.

Mr Evans said: “Last summer, after the country voted to leave the European Union, Britain needed certainty, stability and strong leadership, and Theresa May’s government has delivered precisely that.

“We have seen consumer confidence remain high, record numbers of people in work, and economic growth that has exceeded all expectations.

“Britain is leaving the European Union and there can be no turning back.”

Mr Evans also went on the attack against Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party.

He said: “Labour is playing political games with the future of our country, threatening to vote against the final agreement we reach with the European Union.

“What they are doing jeopardises the work we must do to prepare for Brexit at home and it weakens the government’s negotiating position in Europe.

“If we do not hold a general election now, Labour’s political game-playing will continue.

“Labour’s division in Westminster will risk our ability to make a success of Brexit and it will cause damaging uncertainty and instability to the country.

“This is why we need a general election and why we need one now.”

Mr Evans defeated Labour’s Julia Tickridge in 2015; it has yet to be announced who will be on the ballot paper this time round.

Key campaign issues are likely to include the Mersey Gateway bridge tolls.

Mr Evans recently defended comments he made in the run up to the previous vote where he said he would be ‘banging on the Chancellor’s door over charges to cross the new bridge. It has since been confirmed only those in Halton will get discounted crossings.

The Weaver Vale MP said: “And the choice at this election is clear; between strong and stable leadership with Theresa May and the Conservatives, between a hard working constituency MP, championing Weaver Vale day in day out or Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister, propped up in coalition by Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP.”

