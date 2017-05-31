Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A glass bottle makers was fined half a million pounds after one of its workers was hit by a forklift.

The employee suffered a broken arm when he was struck by the truck on December 14, 2015.

It was not the first time Encirc Ltd in Elton has been warned about safety.

The accident happened at its plant in Ash Road.

Encirc was fined £500,000 and ordered to pay £7,290 costs at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

The Health and Safety Executive brought the prosecution after finding they had not put in place proper measures to protect their staff.

The court heard the company, which produces glass bottles for the drinks industry, failed to ensure its workers were ‘correctly segregated’ from forklift truck routes.

HSE inspector Jane Carroll said “Poor segregation leads to accidents.

“There was a failure to properly plan work and this accident highlights the risks that are involved.

“Incidents relating to work place transport can be avoided if effective measures are taken.”

Encirc, who are based in Enniskillen in Northern Ireland, admitted the breach of workplace safety regulations.

Previously known as Quinn Glass, there are more than 300 people employed at the Elton plant and make bottles for Heineken and Diageo.

The HSE investigation also found the clarity of segregation was well below the standards expected.

The glass manufacturer had been served with an improvement notice because of poor segregation throughout their yard and warehouse in 2007.

Another employee had been injured in a forklift accident in 2008, the court heard.

Encirc was most recently fined £18,000 for safety breaches after two members of staff were hurt in a flash fire in May 2014.