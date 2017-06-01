Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With girls football now more popular than ever one local team is looking to recruit a number of girls to join its teams.

Upton JFC has a long-term vision to increase football participation in the wider community, so last year it expanded its membership to include training for girls with a view to forming competitive teams.

More than 30 girls attended the taster sessions in June last year and since then more than 90 girls have been along to try out football training sessions with over 50 girls now training each week.

The club recently held a fund raising penalty shoot out in which over 40 girls took part.

Volunteers have come forward to coach and form teams and the U13 team for next season is now full. They also have strong numbers in the U9 age group.

There are currently spaces for under 11s (years 4 and 5) and under 15s (years 8 and 9). Reception and year 1 girls are also very welcome to go along to play and the fun related sessions.

The club plans to enter at least two teams in the Cheshire Girls League next season at U9 and U13 age groups.

Training sessions are held at Wealstone Lane in Upton, if you are interested in going along please get in touch at secretary@uptonjfc.