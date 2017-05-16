Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name: Martin Elliott

Job: General manager for catering and hospitality at The King’s School, Chester

Born: Darlington, County Durham

Lives: Malpas, Cheshire

Education: Staindrop School, County Durham

Family: Wife Tracy who also works at The King’s School, 11 year-old son Vaughan and Yorkipoo Teddy

The Elliott household is always a busy one, especially in the morning.

Tracy and I get ready for work, our eleven-year-old son Vaughan has a melt down because he can’t find his school books and Teddy the dog panics because he knows we are going out for the day!

When we arrive at King’s our persona changes. Tracy puts on her venue manager hat and I put on my chef’s hat and get together with my team to produce a small mountain of delicious food to feed our ever hungry students.

The King’s School is a really upbeat place to work, we get to work with the students and teachers and my own team are simply great.

Our working day is a very busy one as we cater for over 1,400 people each day but the team always work with a laugh and a smile which makes catering at King’s really fun and rewarding.

I feel very lucky to have the role that I do.

It’s satisfying to see the students tucking into healthy plates of food each day, and I enjoy planning and putting the menus together.

We also like to have fun and make the menus varied and different for the children.

I’ve even been known to dress up as Dumbledore from Harry Potter on World Book Day, which certainly raised a few smiles!

What do I wear to work? I am suited and booted with added accessories of chef’s hat and apron, and by the end of the day I also tend to be wearing most of the menu!

What is the favourite part of your job? You can’t beat the satisfaction of feeding over 1,000 children each day with healthy nutritious food they love tucking into. It goes without saying that I also love to work alongside my wife! Being the venue manager for King’s we tend to meet up frequently to discuss external hiring arrangements at the school and any catering requirements they may need – I think we make a great team!

What is the least favourite part of your job? I have a phobia of baked beans. Thankfully, they are rarely on the menu, but whenever they are I have to give them a very wide birth.

What would be your dream job? When I was 20-years-old I was very close to doing my dream job as I owned a beach front restaurant in Spain. It was a great life style, there is something about working in the sunshine that just makes every day better!

How do you relax when you are not at work? Family time is very important to me, so as long as we are doing it together, along with our Yorkipoo Teddy of course, then my world is good. I also love baking which is how I got into this industry but it’s not good for the waistline.

What’s your favourite film? For action it has to be the Die Hard movies, with family we love Harry Potter and for a good laugh I never get sick of watching The Sweetest Thing with Cameron Diaz.

What is favourite book? I really wish I was a more avid reader but I get bored easily so the plot has to grab me in the first couple of pages or I tend to put it down. My favourite book of all time is The Death of Grass, a science fiction book by John Christopher.

What is your favourite song? This is an easy one – The Pointer Sisters, I’m so excited. This is my happy song and always lifts the spirits.

If a film was made about your life who would play you? I would want it to be Bruce Willis. Funny, good looking and follicly challenged, like me! Ha ha well one out of three isn’t bad.

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame? When I was managing a hotel on the outskirts of London, I had the great pleasure of organising Linda Lusardi’s wedding to Sam Kane which was covered by OK Magazine.

We want to hear from people from all walks of life – to take part, email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com.