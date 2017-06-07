The video will start in 8 Cancel

A final countdown is on until the General Election.

In the marginal Cheshire West seat of Weaver Vale there is plenty to play for.

Conservative Graham Evans is standing for re-election. He won by a majority of 806 votes in 2015.

Key local issues include fracking, school funding and the Runcorn bridge tolls.

Still undecided? Hear from the candidates themselves.

Conservatives - Graham Evans

Mr Evans said: "The next five years will be the most challenging Britain has faced in recent memory with Brexit negotiation talks due to start just 11 days after the General Election.

"Whoever is Prime Minister has to be up to the job and be ready to grapple with EU leaders to get the best for Britain.

"Our Brexit deal will define our place in the world, our economic and national security, the vital public services we all rely on and our future prosperity.

"Getting it wrong would be an irreversible disaster for Britain.

"Vote for me so I can work with Theresa May to help make Weaver Vale a great place to bring up a family."

Labour - Mike Amesbury

Mr Amesbury said: "In Weaver Vale I will put people first and public services first. This means first for investment rather than cuts.

"We've seen over £700,000 worth of cuts to Helsby High. We'll reverse that and put children, teachers and families first.

"We will put 10,000 police officers, fully costed, back on to the streets. We're going to offer hope and opportunity rather than pessimism.

"I'm passionate about our NHS which has been starved of resources and this is today's Tory Britain.

"I'll say no to fracking, I won't give false promises on toll bridges, I'll listen to people and act on their concerns."

Liberal Democrats - Paul Roberts

Mr Roberts said: "In Weaver Vale people are concerned about many things which affect them like fracking, the leasehold scandal, the traffic and rail services.

"They are concerned about Northwich town centre and none of those things are actually being mentioned it's all about the big national issues.

"Of course it's important that children get a proper education, it's equally important the NHS will be properly funded and so is social care.

"It's only the Liberal Democrats who have a proper costed manifesto to deal with all of those things."

Green - Chris Copeman

Mr Copeman said: "The Green Party want to see schools properly funded in Cheshire West.

"There have been massive cuts up to £600 a pupil.

"We also want to the hospitals funded properly instead of struggling through the winter to see their patients.

"We want to see fracking halted in Cheshire and to see renewable energy taking as we think fracking is the wrong approach. Surveys have shown it isn't what the people want either.

"We have illegal air pollution levels in this area, the Government has known about this for years and hasn't done anything about it."

