Antoinette Sandbach has been returned to parliament as Conservative MP for Eddisbury with 29,192 votes.

In second place was Cathy Reynolds for Labour with 17,250 votes. Ian Priestner for Lib Dems had 2,804 votes Mark Green for the Green Party had 785 votes whilst John Bickley for Ukip took 1,109 votes and Morgan Hill had 179 votes for the Pirate Party UK.

An emotional Antoinette Sandbach said that were a lot of challenges ahead and a lot of work to be done at Westminster.

She said: “We are undoubtedly entering some big challenges in parliament and a lot of work is needed in Westminster, I have been very proud to represent Eddisbury for the last two years and I am very proud to be your MP again. I would like to thank all the people who voted for me. It is an honour to represent you and everyone in this constituency.”

The MP praised council staff, police especially as Winsford Lifestyle Centre - where the count took place - was targeted by arsonists the day before. There had been a higher turnout for this snap election than the one in 2015.

Labour parliamentary candidate Cathy Reynolds, who came second, believes voters have turned ‘their back on Brexit’ and focused on education, the NHS and social care.

She said: “On the streets and rural areas of Eddisbury, Brexit has not been a factor in this election. Of all the people I canvassed two asked about Brexit and of the hundreds of emails I have dealt with it was mentioned only once The state of the public sector, social care, the NHS, education funding cuts have been the issues that people have voted on.

“If the exit polls are right and they tend to be accurate then this tells us that people have not endorsed Theresa May. She has lost her mandate.”