Students and staff at West Cheshire College and South Cheshire College are celebrating after achieving impressive high grade GCSE passes.

This summer 1,089 students sat their GCSE English exam and 1262 students took their GCSE in maths alongside their other studies across the college’s Ellesmere Port , Chester and Crewe campuses.

Many of the students taking the exams were re-sitting their maths and English if they had not achieved a grade C at school.

For learners that entered the college with a grade D, an impressive 32% of students studying English and 39% of those studying maths are now celebrating their high grade passes with many now holding A and B grades.

Deputy principal at the college Helen Nellist said: “This just shows what you can achieve if you have the determination to succeed.

“Many of the students taking the exams had not achieved high grades in English and maths GCSEs at school.

“Our teachers get them back on track and the results speak for themselves.

“I’m really proud of what the students and staff have achieved.”

The development of maths and English skills are an essential part of any full-time course of study at West Cheshire College.

