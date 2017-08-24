Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new grading system for English and Maths GCSEs may be new to parents, but the students at Chester Catholic High School have taken it in their stride, achieving an extremely impressive set of results.

Almost a third of the year group passed every exam at grade C or above although this now also includes the exams passed at grade 4 and above, and the proportion of the highest grades A*-A, with 9-7 a key feature of these results.

There were some superb performers from the Handbridge school, including Amber White with 7A*s, 1A and 7, 8, 9; Elizabeth Guinan with 1A*, 5As, and 8, 8, 8 and Will Anderson with 1A*, 4As, 3 B’s and 6, 6, 9.

They were closely followed by Madeleine Tierney, Rebecca Russell, Eve Chaddock, Emma Gribbin, Guilio Noro and Ruben Bos.

Head teacher John Murray said: "It is always a delight to see our students celebrating their achievements, and this year is no exception. They have worked very hard, and deserve their success. I am also very grateful to Barbara Holmes, our retiring Examinations Officer.

“She has been a tower of strength through the exams season for the last 15 years.”

Head of year Bernadette Letissier declared 2017 a ‘vintage year for our school, saying: “Whatever the grades the students got, we are very proud of them and of all that have achieved here. It isn’t just the results that matter, it is the quality of the friendships and the desire to make a difference that sets these young people apart.

“We wish them every blessing for their futures."

Chair of governors, Jane Johnson added: "We are very proud of these young people and also very grateful to their teachers for all the hard work they put into preparing the students for the examinations.”

The top performers, with their grades, this year were:

Amber White 7A*, 1A, and 7, 8, 9

Elizabeth Guinan 1A*, 5A, and 8, 8, 8

Will Anderson 1A*, 4A, 3B, and 6, 6, 9

Jenson Booth 1A*, 3A, 2B, and 5, 6, 7

Maja Borciuch 1A*, 2A, 3B, and 5, 7, 8

Ruben Bos 1A*, 5A, 2B, and 6, 7, 9

Isabelle Campbell 5A*, 1A, 2B, and 5, 6, 7

Eve Chaddock 4A*, 3A, 1B, and 6, 7, 8

Tia Chamberlain 3A, 4B, and 5, 5, 7

Elliott Charlton 4A*,2A, 2B, and 5, 7

Katie Edwards 1A*, 3A, 1B, and 4, 5, 6

Ciara Farrell 5A*, 2A, 1B, and 6, 6, 7

Emma Gribbin 7A*, 1B, and 6, 8, 8

Maya Leaning 2A*, 1A, 4B, and 5, 6, 9

Ella Lloyd 1A*, 5A, 1B, and 6, 6, 8

Giulio Noro 7A*, 1A, 1B, and 5, 6, 8

Lauren Postles 4A, 3B, and 6, 6, 8

Rebecca Russell 4A*, 3A, and 6, 6, 7

Anita Safina 2A*, 4A, 1B, and 6, 6, 7

Madeleine Tierney 5A*, 3A, and 5, 8, 8

Ella Tyson 4A, 4B, and 4, 5, 6

Enya Whale 1A*, 4A, 2B, and 5, 6, 8