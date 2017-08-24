Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University Church of England Academy (UCEA) is congratulating its GCSE students, 90% of whom secured five or more passes at GCSE within a range of subjects.

(Image: UGC)

Among the many successes are: Jaimie Lia McLoughlin who achieved seven A*/A, with impressive grades of 8 in English language and English literature; Josh Nolan who achieved five A*/A grades with a grade 8 in maths and Mahai-Noor Virmani who achieved five A*/A grades with grade 7 in English and mathematics.

(Image: UGC)

Principal Iain Robinson said: “I would like thank our students, staff and parents/carers, who have worked together collaboratively to achieve this summer’s GCSE examination results.

“I would like to commend all students and staff for their hard work in ensuring the personal successes of many of our students.

“May I wish our Year 11 students every success as they move on to the next stage of their education, training or employment.”