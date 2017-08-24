Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following on from Tarporley High School’s successful A Level results last week, GCSE students have once again achieved ‘outstanding’ grades.

This year’s results mark the first cohort who have completed the new GCSE qualifications in English language, English literature and maths, where the grading system spans from grade 9 (the highest grade) to grade 1 (the lowest).

Impressively, over a quarter achieved grade 7 (equivalent to an A grade) or above in English and maths with over 41% of the cohort achieving a 7 or above in GCSE English.

This year also saw the introduction of the newly designed grade 9 which recognises the very highest performing pupils. Remarkably, nearly 50 of these prestigious grades were awarded to Tarporley students.

The outstanding school also scored particularly highly as a third of all grades awarded overall were at grade 9/A*/A.

Headteacher Sarah Lee said: “My congratulations go out to all our conscientious students who have shown such exceptional commitment to make excellent progress.

“As always, I would like to thank their families for all the support they have given over the last five years. I would also like to offer my thanks to our passionate and dedicated staff who have worked extremely hard to enable all of our students to achieve.”

Special congratulations go to:

Thomas Adkins

3 grade 9s, 9A*s

Emily Ball

1 grade 9, 2A*s, 1 grade 8, 5As

Issy Clarke

2 grade 9s, 8A*s, 1 grade 8

Georgia Hazeldine

1 grade 9, 4A*s, 3As, 1 grade 8

Samuel Hunt

2 grade 9s, 6A*s, 1A, 1 grade 8

Megan Kay

2 grade 9s, 8A*s, 1 grade 8

Daisy King

3 grade 9s, 5A*s, 1A, 1B

Arianne Lee

3 grade 9s, 6A*s, 1A

Eloise Nuttall

3A*s, 5As, 1 grade 8, 1 grade 7, 1 grade 6

Megan Partington

4A*s, 3As, 2 grade 8s

Lucy Phillipson

3 grade 9s, 4A*s, 4As

Anna Richardson

3 grade 9s, 7A*s, 1A

Anna Robinson

1 grade 9, 4A*s, 1A, 1 grade 8, 2Bs

Patrick Savage

2 grade 9s, 5A*s, 2As, 1 grade 8

Emma Shuker

2A*s, 5As, 2 grade 8s

Elise Whiteman

2 grade 9s, 2A*s, 5As, 1 grade 7

Alice Willetts

1 grade 9, 2A*s, 5As and 1 grade 8

Joseph Windsor

1 grade 9, 3A*s, 2 grade 8s, 4As