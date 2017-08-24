Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's good news all the way at Blacon High School where pupils are enjoying another hugely successful year of GCSE results, once again meeting and exceeding all targets.

In a year of a massively changing landscape with the introduction by the government of more challenging exams and a new 1-9 grading system in English and maths, Blacon pupils have secured very positive results across all subject areas.

These excellent results mark the end of a hugely successful year for Blacon.

A brand new state of the art school opened its doors last September and pupils and parents can look forward to the opening of the external site this September with a brand new 3G astro turf pitch built to semi-professional standards.

Headteacher at the school Sue Yates expressed her utter pride and joy at the results.

She stressed the importance of the partnerships that support the school, stating: “The words that drive this school are ‘Success through partnership’ and I am thrilled by this superb set of results which rests on the hard work of our magnificent Year 11 pupils, the support from parents and carers, the excellent work from our partner primary schools, the hard work and determination from all of the teachers and other professionals who work in the school and excellent leadership and governance. “With our new school, a fantastic Ofsted report and these results the future is very bright for our pupils.”

some pupils from Blacon High School have secured bursaries to study A Levels at some of the country’s best public boarding schools.

Blacon High School is the lead school for this bursary programme for the North West of England .

Pupils have to secure the very best results and be successful in a very rigorous national selection process.

This year, pupils will take up places at Eton College, Repton School, Marlborough School, Woodhouse Grove, Headington, Uppingham School and Dulwich School. The school wishes them well and know that Blacon High School pupils will enhance these schools.