St David’s High School in Saltney is delighted that the hard work of students and staff has been rewarded with fantastic GCSE results.

Everyone at St David’s is very proud that the determination and effort of the students has resulted in outstanding achievement, with an 11% increase on the number of students achieving five GCSEs including English and Maths at A* - C.

Craig Burns, who joined the school as the new headteacher last September, is thrilled for his students.

He said: “This year we have seen a significant increase in nearly every subject taught at St David’s, particularly maths (up by nearly 20%), history and geography (up by 11%); graphic design (up by 31%) and, spectacularly, english literature with 96% of our students achieving a grade A* - C. In a time of significant change, GCSE English has also sustained its good track record.”

These achievements allow students to follow the path of their choice, whether that is into further education, apprenticeships or other further training.

The school is equally delighted at the strong progress made by a number of students who have thrived in their GCSE studies and exceeded expectations.

The school says students of the 2017 cohort have demonstrated that the future for St David’s is bright indeed.